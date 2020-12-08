UrduPoint.com
Chinese Ambassador Calls On Chairman Senate

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Chinese Ambassador calls on Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Nong Rong called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here Tuesday and matters of mutual interests besides bilateral relations came under discussion in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said the friendly relations between Pakistan and China are setting new direction of socio-economic development of the region.

He said exchange of parliamentary delegations has enhanced bilateral social, political and economic relations.

The Chairman said parliamentary democracy played a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral contacts.

Promotion of people to people contacts would further strengthen economic partnership, he added.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring prosperity and development to the region.

The Chinese Ambassador lauded the viewpoint of Chairman Senate about integrated relations and joint development of the two counties.

He said the CPEC would turn this region into a hub of international trade.

He said Pakistan was a very important country for China and we were jointly making efforts for regional development.

