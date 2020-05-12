UrduPoint.com
Chinese Ambassador Calls On Chief Of Army Staff

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:06 PM

Chinese Ambassador calls on Chief of Army Staff

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including regional security issues and COVID-19 were discussed, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS expressed gratitude for China's support related to immediate medical supplies and all other assistance including visit of Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan fight the pandemic.

Visiting dignitary also re-assured China's continued support for Pakistan at all forums.

