Chinese ambassador calls on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, says ISPR  

The DG ISPR says both sides discussed matters of personal interests, regional security and military to military relations between both countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2020) Chinese Ambassador Mr. Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

According to the military media wing, Chinese ambassador Mr.

Nong Rong and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed matters of personal interests and regional security.

Both sides also discussed military to military relations, said the DG ISPR.

It also said that both sides discussed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Chinese Ambassador appreciated Pakistan army for great efforts for regional peace.