UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Ambassador Calls On COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Says ISPR  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:02 PM

Chinese ambassador calls on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, says ISPR  

The DG ISPR says both sides discussed matters of personal interests, regional security and military to military relations between both countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2020) Chinese Ambassador Mr. Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

According to the military media wing, Chinese ambassador Mr.

Nong Rong and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed matters of personal interests and regional security.

Both sides also discussed military to military relations, said the DG ISPR.

It also said that both sides discussed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Chinese Ambassador appreciated Pakistan army for great efforts for regional peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army China ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Media

Recent Stories

UAE corporates team up with tech startups as 4th c ..

6 minutes ago

Together For Peace

17 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific launches affordable COVID-19 testing ..

24 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed is my brother, says Hareem Shah

29 minutes ago

Virus, wheat crisis mars household budgets: Mian Z ..

29 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.