Chinese Ambassador Calls On Federal Minister For Energy

Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Chinese Ambassador calls on Federal Minister for Energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Ambassador of China Nong Rong called on Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar here on Monday.

Matters relating to cooperation between the two counties in the field of energy were discussed during the meeting, said a press release.

Hammad Azhar reiterated government's firm commitment to further strengthen the existing close bilateral relations between the two counties.

He expressed satisfaction over the cooperation between the two counties in the Energy Sector.

Nong Rong congratulated Hammad Azhar on taking charge of Ministry of Energy.

He said that China look forward to further enhance existing cooperation with Pakistan in the Energy Sector.

