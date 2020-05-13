UrduPoint.com
Chinese Ambassador Calls On Minister For IT

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:42 PM

Chinese ambassador calls on Minister for IT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan , Yao Jing called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interests and relating to Information Technology and telecommunication.

The minister said that Pakistan and China were enjoying deep friendly relations and the ties would further enhance in future.

He emphasized the need of boosting cooperation between Pakistan and China in IT and Telecom sector.

The minister said that Pakistan wanted to get benefit from Chinese experience in IT sector.

He also sought China's help in training Pakistan's youth in IT skills besides starting youth exchange program between the two countries.

The minister said that environment was conducive for Chinese companies to invest in IT and Telecom sector as IT and Telecom sector of Pakistan had great potential.

The Chinese ambassador lauded the role of Ministry of IT regarding promotion of IT in the country and gave assurance for enhancing China's collaboration with Pakistan in IT sector.

He said that Chinese government and people would provide every possible support to Pakistan to deal with COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal minster thanked and lauded Chinese government for sending medical experts and medical equipments to Pakistan to fight Coronavirus. Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and senior officers were also present in the meeting.

