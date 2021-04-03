UrduPoint.com
Chinese Ambassador Calls On Minister For Maritime Affairs

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Saturday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi in his office here.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation in the maritime sector, said a press release.

They were keen to best utilize blue economy concepts to further strengthening economic ties between both the countries under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC_ umbrella.

Matters related to make Gwadar port fully operational, were also discussed in detail.

Ambassador Rong thanked Minister Zaidi for receiving him.

