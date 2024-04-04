Chinese Ambassador Calls On President Asif Ali Zardari
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, Thursday called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, besides underscoring the need to increase counter-terrorism cooperation and intelligence sharing to overcome the menace of terrorism.
The president assured the ambassador that Pakistan would take all necessary measures to ensure the security of our Chinese brothers, who are working on different projects in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speakers underscore collective commitment to eradicate exploitative child labour17 seconds ago
-
Pakistan desires to enhance energy, barter trade cooperation with Russia: President24 seconds ago
-
CM aide announces metric level education for children in Special Education Complex Mardan47 seconds ago
-
Minister, LCCI chief attend Eid gifts distribution ceremony at Punjab Bait-ul-Maal50 seconds ago
-
CTD, Rangers conduct joint operation in detain suspects55 seconds ago
-
Three-day Ramazan bazaar concludes11 minutes ago
-
Scientists find link between lack of sleep, unemployment and heart disease11 minutes ago
-
KP CM for developing livestock sector on modern lines for employment generation11 minutes ago
-
DC for registration of motorcycle rickshaws11 minutes ago
-
Health Minister hands over 100 motorcycles to EPI Vaccinators in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
DC inspects district jail, ensures prisoner welfare20 minutes ago
-
Divisional Development Working Party met20 minutes ago