Chinese Ambassador, Chinese Defence Attache Calls On Army Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 11:25 AM

Chinese Ambassador, Chinese Defence Attache calls on Army Chief

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has congratulated Chinese Defence Attache Major General Yang Yang for assuming his new appointment and appreciated efforts of his predecessor.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2021) Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong and Chinese Defence Attache Major General Yang Yang called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed.

The Army Chief reiterated the need for convergence of efforts towards a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan in pursuit of regional stability.

He congratulated Defence Attache for assuming his new appointment and appreciated efforts of his predecessor.

The visiting dignitaries thanked the COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

Pakistan Afghanistan Army China General Qamar Javed Bajwa CPEC Rawalpindi

