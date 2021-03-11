Chinese ambassador, Consul General visit PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Pakistan, Nong Rong, along with the Chinese Consul General Lahore on Thursday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Qurban Lines, Lahore.

The delegation was welcomed by MD PSCA, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, and COO PSCA, Muhammad Kamran Khan.

The duo briefed Ambassador Nong Rong and Consul General on scopes and domains of IC3 commending the integrated efficacy of intelligent traffic management system, e-ticketing, and crime control through geo-strategic advanced Cam-surveillance modalities in place.

Ambassador Nong Rong was impressed by the project's profoundness of purpose and design incorporating advanced technologies and latest gadgets as he expressed his thoughts that PSCA was a great project that demonstrates the cooperation, friendship, and collaboration between China and Pakistan.

This high-tech joint venture between the government of Punjab and Punjab police was uniquely impressive, he added.

"I extend full support of Chinese government and Chinese companies from the private sector for all such excellent projects that are no less than any of those, in any way, in place in China", added Nong Rong.

He commended PSCA's IC3 project as an inevitable and imitable venture for mega urban cities such as Lahore and likes. "We will also provide assistance in setting up Safe City projects in other cities of Punjab", he maintained.