Chinese Ambassador, Fazal Discuss Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong along with his delegation Wednesday met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed ties between the two countries.

According to a JUI-F Spokesperson, the delegation included Minister Counselor Zhang Nu, Zhang Duva and Wang Sita.

The matters related to bilateral relations and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were also discussed in the meeting.

The ambassador said "We want Pakistan to use China's technology in agriculture.

The meeting also agreed to expand the scope of CPEC.

also underscored the importance of including more projects in CPEC.

Fazal expressed his resolve to form industrial and economic zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The ambassador also invited the JUI-F chief to visit China .

Mohammad Jalaluddin, a former ambassador, and adviser on foreign affairs, and Mufti Abrar Ahmed, who is the spokesperson for JUI-F were also present in the meeting.

