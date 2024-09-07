Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong makes historic visit to Karachi Nuclear Power Plants

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong visited the operational Karachi Nuclear Power Plants K-2 and K-3 on Saturday, following his predecessor Sun Wei Dong's attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Karachi Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs) in November 2013

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong visited the operational Karachi Nuclear Power Plants K-2 and K-3 on Saturday, following his predecessor Sun Wei Dong's attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Karachi Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs) in November 2013.

While giving brief to Ambassador it was highlighted that K2&K3 Nuclear Power Projects commenced their production in May 2021 and April 2022 ,respectively with the combined capacity of generating 2200 MW clean & cost effective energy to national grid, according to a press release.

Ambassador appreciated the joint work done by Chinese Power Company and PAEC experts on completion of these Projects. He also thanked Chairman PAEC for ensuring foolproof safety & security in coordination with LEAs for Chinese workforce employed at KNPGS.

While speaking on the occasion , Chinese Ambassador also stressed the need of promoting Pak-China Strategic & Bilateral cooperation in vide range of activities, involving various segments of the society. He stressed that Chinese power companies may not be restricted only to CPEC Projects but also to contribute in non CPEC and power sector for strengthening Economic Foundations already laid between the two countries.

While talking on the forthcoming C5 NPP, he appreciated the ongoing negotiations between both the countries and assured complete support for execution of the project which will ultimately enhance Nuclear Power potential of Pakistan.

Ambassador further emphasized upon furthering Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) initiatives for local population around Khi NPPs and assured chinese support for such activities as well.

He affirmed that Chinese Commercial Counsellor will also visit K2 & K3 site soon for reviewing the functioning of these setups and coordinate support required for CSR. Key officials of Chinese Consulate & Embassy at Karachi accompanied the Ambassador during this visit which reflects China’s unwavering commitment to continue supporting pakistan in its quest for cost effective & clean nuclear power generation in line with global environmental concerns.