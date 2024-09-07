Open Menu

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong Makes Historic Visit To Karachi Nuclear Power Plants

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong makes historic visit to Karachi Nuclear Power Plants

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong visited the operational Karachi Nuclear Power Plants K-2 and K-3 on Saturday, following his predecessor Sun Wei Dong's attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Karachi Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs) in November 2013

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong visited the operational Karachi Nuclear Power Plants K-2 and K-3 on Saturday, following his predecessor Sun Wei Dong's attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Karachi Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs) in November 2013.

While giving brief to Ambassador it was highlighted that K2&K3 Nuclear Power Projects commenced their production in May 2021 and April 2022 ,respectively with the combined capacity of generating 2200 MW clean & cost effective energy to national grid, according to a press release.

Ambassador appreciated the joint work done by Chinese Power Company and PAEC experts on completion of these Projects. He also thanked Chairman PAEC for ensuring foolproof safety & security in coordination with LEAs for Chinese workforce employed at KNPGS.

While speaking on the occasion , Chinese Ambassador also stressed the need of promoting Pak-China Strategic & Bilateral cooperation in vide range of activities, involving various segments of the society. He stressed that Chinese power companies may not be restricted only to CPEC Projects but also to contribute in non CPEC and power sector for strengthening Economic Foundations already laid between the two countries.

While talking on the forthcoming C5 NPP, he appreciated the ongoing negotiations between both the countries and assured complete support for execution of the project which will ultimately enhance Nuclear Power potential of Pakistan.

Ambassador further emphasized upon furthering Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) initiatives for local population around Khi NPPs and assured chinese support for such activities as well.

He affirmed that Chinese Commercial Counsellor will also visit K2 & K3 site soon for reviewing the functioning of these setups and coordinate support required for CSR. Key officials of Chinese Consulate & Embassy at Karachi accompanied the Ambassador during this visit which reflects China’s unwavering commitment to continue supporting pakistan in its quest for cost effective & clean nuclear power generation in line with global environmental concerns.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan China Nuclear Company Visit CPEC SITE April May November (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

2 minutes ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

2 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

2 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

2 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

2 minutes ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

6 minutes ago
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

6 minutes ago
 Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

3 minutes ago
 Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases re ..

Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported

3 minutes ago
 Series of public hearings continues in Lesco regio ..

Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region

3 minutes ago
 President Zardari vows to ensure free education fo ..

President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children

3 minutes ago
 Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters

Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan