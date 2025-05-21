Open Menu

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 11:47 PM

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong strongly condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on Wednesday expressed deepest condolences to the deceased and sincere sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families in the terrorist attack in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on Wednesday expressed deepest condolences to the deceased and sincere sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families in the terrorist attack in Balochistan.

“We strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express our deepest condolences to the deceased and sincere sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families,” the ambassador said in a statement.

He said, “China opposes all forms of terrorism and will continue to firmly support Pakistan in advancing counter-terrorism operations, maintaining social stability, and protecting the safety of the people.”

