Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong Calls On Mohsin Naqvi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong on Thursday called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss arrangements for Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's upcoming visit to China.
Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the Chinese Ambassador into the ministry while the Chinese ambassador congratulated him on assuming the portfolio of the Ministry of Interior.
In the meeting, discussions were held regarding the preparations for the visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to China and the security of Chinese citizens across Pakistan. The meeting also discussed the progress of the Basham incident.
Naqvi said that the Bisham incident was an attack on Pakistan-China friendship and the elements involved in the incident would be brought to a terrible end in any case.
He told the Ambassador that new standard operating procedure (SOPs) are to be made for the security of Chinese citizens across Pakistan and strict implementation of SOPs is being ensured.
He told the ambassador that he visited the Chinese Consulate in Lahore and Karachi and met the Consul Generals.
The Chinese Consul Generals expressed their satisfaction with the security measures taken by the Chinese citizens, said the minister said.
“Pakistan will not allow any conspiracy to sabotage China's friendship to succeed” said Naqvi adding that the brotherly relationship between Pakistan and China spans decades and the enemy cannot crack these strong ties.
Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, high officials of the Chinese embassy and related officers were also present on the occasion.
