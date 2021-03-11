UrduPoint.com
Chinese Ambassador Meets Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:42 PM

Chinese ambassador meets Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong on Thursday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed promotion of Pakistan-China relations, on-going projects besides enhancing cooperation in various sectors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong on Thursday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed promotion of Pakistan-China relations, on-going projects besides enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

It was agreed upon to enhance cooperation in sectors, including industry, agriculture and technical training.

The ambassador praised effective measures taken by the Punjab government led by Usman Buzdar against the COVID-19.

The chief minister thanked the Chinese government for extending cooperation during the COVID-19 and provision of vaccine to Pakistan.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar invited the Chinese companies to invest in special economiczones where attractive incentives and facilities would be provided.

