Chinese Ambassador Meets Deputy Chairman Senate

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Chinese Ambassador meets Deputy Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Ambassador of China Nong Rong made a courtesy call on Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla here Friday and exchanged views over trade, investment and other issues of mutual interest.

Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla while discussing trade and investment opportunities with China said that improving inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries will help enhance business and trade ties, said a press release.

He said that in addition to this he looks forward to more interaction with the Pak-China friendship Group that he convenes.

Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla suggested that direct Yuan-Rupee trade would enhance and strengthen trade ties between the two countries considerably.

Ambassador of China Nong Rong was of the view that Parliamentary visits are an excellent means of improving and enhancing relations between the two countries.

He added that being an old friend of Pakistan, China wishes to see solidarity in bilateral relations.

He said that introduction of concessional trade policies would play an important role to attract Chinese investment in Pakistan.

Ambassador of China Nong Rong thanked Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Saleem Mandviwalla for his hospitality and said that he looked forward to developing stronger links through various parliamentary/business avenues between the two countries.

