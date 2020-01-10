Chinese ambassador meets PTI Chief organizer

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee discussed various issues mainly relating to mutual interests and bilateral ties between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee discussed various issues mainly relating to mutual interests and bilateral ties between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese ambassador stated that transcending diplomatic and governmental ties, bilateral relations on public and societal level between the two countries have steadily grown in strength.

He said the partnership between PTI and Communist Party of China (CPC) have opened up new avenues in enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Chinasaid a press release issued by Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Central Media Department.

Saifullah Khan Nyazee stated that China had always been a trusted friend of Pakistan.

He said that the economic partnership between the two countries through China Pakistan Economic Corridor project which was significant in the socio-economic empowerment for both countries.

He acknowledged how CPC has organised itself in a very short period of time.

PTI and CPC enjoy a relation of mutual cooperation, he added.