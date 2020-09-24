Chinese ambassador pays farewell call on foreign secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Wednesday received Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing who paid a farewell call on him.

The foreign secretary appreciated ambassador Yao's outstanding contribution to the further consolidation and expansion of Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, Foreign Office spokesperson on his twitter account posted.

The foreign secretary also wished him well in all the future endeavours.