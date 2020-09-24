UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Ambassador Pays Farewell Call On Foreign Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

Chinese ambassador pays farewell call on foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Wednesday received Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing who paid a farewell call on him.

The foreign secretary appreciated ambassador Yao's outstanding contribution to the further consolidation and expansion of Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, Foreign Office spokesperson on his twitter account posted.

The foreign secretary also wished him well in all the future endeavours.

Related Topics

Foreign Office China Twitter All

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

1 hour ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

2 hours ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

2 hours ago

Indian official lists five areas of engagement wit ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

GreenFactory Emirates: The largest indoor farm in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.