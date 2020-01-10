UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Ambassador , PTI Leader Hold Meeting

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:11 PM

Chinese ambassador , PTI leader hold meeting

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Chief Organizer PTI Saif Ullah Khan Niazi and discussed Pak China relations and various aspects of partnership between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Communist Party of China were discussed countries

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Chief Organizer PTI Saif Ullah Khan Niazi and discussed Pak China relations and various aspects of partnership between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Communist Party of China were discussed countries.PTI's Central Media Department told the media that the Chinese ambassador stated that transcending diplomatic and governmental ties, bilateral relations on public and societal level between the two countries have steadily grown in strength.

In addition to the partnership on state level, the partnership between PTI and Communist Party of China have opened up new avenues in helping further cement and enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.PTI Chief organizer Saif Ullah Khan Niazi said , on the occasion stated that China has always been a trusted friend and close neighbor of Pakistan.

He said that the economic partnership between the two countries through CPEC project is significant in the socio-economic empowerment of huge masses in both countries. He acknowledged how CPC has organised itself in a very shorter period of time.

PTI and the CPC enjoy a relation of great respect and regard and mutual cooperation between both parties will be pivotal in the welfare of people in both countries. He further said that under the light of vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, achieving the higher standards of good governance and eradicating the menace of corruption are the core areas of our interest and the party would like to take advantage of the experience of our Chinese brothers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister China CPEC Media

Recent Stories

One killed, eight injured in Quetta blast

4 minutes ago

RPO Rawalpindi holds open court to address people' ..

4 minutes ago

KP government is focusing on computerization of de ..

4 minutes ago

Anti-Russia elements active in plotting conspiracy ..

5 minutes ago

Bulgaria's Environment Minister Charged Over Water ..

10 minutes ago

Shaheed Benazirabad Police nab 11940 outlaws durin ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.