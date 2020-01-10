Chinese ambassador , PTI leader hold meeting

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Chief Organizer PTI Saif Ullah Khan Niazi and discussed Pak China relations and various aspects of partnership between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Communist Party of China were discussed countries

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Chief Organizer PTI Saif Ullah Khan Niazi and discussed Pak China relations and various aspects of partnership between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Communist Party of China were discussed countries.PTI's Central Media Department told the media that the Chinese ambassador stated that transcending diplomatic and governmental ties, bilateral relations on public and societal level between the two countries have steadily grown in strength.

In addition to the partnership on state level, the partnership between PTI and Communist Party of China have opened up new avenues in helping further cement and enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.PTI Chief organizer Saif Ullah Khan Niazi said , on the occasion stated that China has always been a trusted friend and close neighbor of Pakistan.

He said that the economic partnership between the two countries through CPEC project is significant in the socio-economic empowerment of huge masses in both countries. He acknowledged how CPC has organised itself in a very shorter period of time.

PTI and the CPC enjoy a relation of great respect and regard and mutual cooperation between both parties will be pivotal in the welfare of people in both countries. He further said that under the light of vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, achieving the higher standards of good governance and eradicating the menace of corruption are the core areas of our interest and the party would like to take advantage of the experience of our Chinese brothers.