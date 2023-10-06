Chinese ambassador scholarships awarded to 282 students

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The University of Sargodha awarded Chinese ambassador scholarships to 282 students.

In this regard, a prestigious ceremony was held at the University of Sargodha (UoS). One hundred merit-based, 176 need-based and six scholarships were awarded to the position holders of Chinese language courses by Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas.

In a statement, the Chinese ambassador expressed his gratitude to Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and emphasized that China-Pakistan friendship has a rich history, solid foundation fruitful outcomes, and promising prospects.

He also stressed that the youth are the hope of the nation and the scholarship aimed to support students in realizing their dreams and contributing to the strong bond between China and Pakistan.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor expressed his profound gratitude towards the Chinese embassy for its unwavering support of the University of Sargodha.

He stated, "Education is a powerful tool for building bridges and strengthening the bonds of friendship between nations. The Chinese ambassador scholarship not only enhances educational opportunities for Pakistani students but also promotes people-to-people connections and cultural understanding between China and Pakistan."

Director of Pakistan Institute of China Studies Dr. Fazal ur Rahman said that approximately 28,000 Pakistani students were pursuing higher education in Chinese universities, benefiting from world-class academic facilities.

He also mentioned that the Chinese ambassador scholarship programme granted Rs3.7 million to the University of Sargodha, aimed at providing financial support to students and fostering cultural activities.