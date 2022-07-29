Chinese Ambassador thanks COAS special measures for Chinese personnel security

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong on Friday thanked Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for special measures taken to provide safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong on Friday thanked Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for special measures taken to provide safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

The Chinese Ambassador called on the COAS here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and regional security were discussed in detail, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS said that Pakistan valued China's role in global and regional affairs and looked forward to enhancing its strategic partnership. The COAS reiterated that Pakistan remained committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary assured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.