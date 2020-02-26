UrduPoint.com
Chinese Ambassador To Pakistan Yao Jing Called On Minister For Power Division Omar Ayub Khan

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:43 PM

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan here on Wednesday and have a detailed discussion on bilateral cooperation on going energy projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan here on Wednesday and have a detailed discussion on bilateral cooperation on going energy projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said working had been going on as per schedule on all power projects being set up under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Sufficient energy was available in the country owing to power projects set up under CPEC, he added, said a press release .

The minister said new Renewable Energy Policy was a game changer in the energy sector of Pakistan.

The ambassador said the Chinese investors were looking keenly Pakistan's new RE policyImplementation of CPEC projects, he added. He said cooperation in energy sector would further be enhanced in future.

