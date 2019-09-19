Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing calls on KP Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at Governor House. He remained with the Governor for some time and discussed matters of mutual interests and bilateral relations.

On this occasion, the Governor said that KP land has great potential in fruit production and olive plantation for investors and suggested China can cooperate and invest in fruits and olive plantation in the province. He said KP province has large barren lands which could be utilized for fruit and olive production, adding that China and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should have to work together in this sector.

The Governor further suggested holding of Mineral based Road Show in China to attract Chinese investors for investment in KP mineral sectors. He said the province in enriched in various mineral resources that needs to be tapped and Road Show could divert attention of Chinese investors in KP minerals' sector.

On this occasion, the Chinese Ambassador assured to provide all possible assistance and help to Pakistan and emphasized on strengthening bilateral relations.