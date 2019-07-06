UrduPoint.com
Chinese Ambassador To Pakistan Yao Jing Visits NIH

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:55 PM

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing visits NIH

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has visited National Institute of Health (NIH).NIH Executive director, Major General Professor Amir Ikram along with Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar and Dr Muhammad Salman accorded warm welcome to Chinese Ambassador.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has visited National Institute of Health (NIH).NIH Executive director, Major General Professor Amir Ikram along with Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar and Dr Muhammad Salman accorded warm welcome to Chinese Ambassador.The purpose of Chinese ambassador visit to NIH was to promote bilateral relations in the field of Health besides discussing ongoing projects.Executive Director NIH informed the Chinese ambassador about the role of NIH in the field of health and told him that in what way this institute is playing its important role in increasing the potential of persons and departments associated with it.Chinese ambassador showed his great interest in the work done in different divisions of the institute especially research and development, medicines and vaccine preparation projects.

He wished that both countries will take the mutual co-operation in health department to the skies.He said that NIH Pakistan and CDC China should indicate fields of mutual co-operation after joining one another.Chinese ambassador said that Pakistan and China are all weather friends.He declared CPEC a joint venture of progress for both countries.Prof Dr Amir Ikram applauded the role of Chinese ambassador in bringing both countries close and said that NIH recently talked with CDC Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (briefly as China CDC)Chinese professionals.He said we wished for co-operation with CDC China in Public Health especially Human resource and preparation of vaccine.

