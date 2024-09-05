Open Menu

Chinese Ambassador Visits APNS Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Chinese Ambassador visits APNS office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong on Thursday visited the office of All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) here.

Acting Consul General of China at Karachi, Zhang Hao and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Former president APNS, Hameed Haroon , Finance Secretary APNS Shahab Zuberi, Members APNS Kazi Asad Abid and Bilal Farooqi and others accorded a warm welcome to the Chinese Ambassador on his arrival at APNS Office.

