Chinese Ambassador With Maritime Affairs Minister Discussed Bilateral Cooperation In Maritime Sector

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:59 PM

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Monday in a meeting with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi discussed bilateral cooperation in the maritime sector of both countries

During the meeting, they also discussed the Karachi Campus Hanso Coastal Development Zone Project in detail and the Chinese Ambassador and the Federal Minister agreed to expedite work on the project.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said Karachi Campus Hanso Coastal Development Zone Project will be a game changer for the region.

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi also discussed the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the region.

He said CPEC would connect Central Asians countries with Pakistani ports and giving them access to major markets.

He said Pakistan is on the path to become a maritime power and partnership with China would play an important role in achieving this goal.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the steps taken for the maritime sector in Pakistan.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen relations mutual relations.

The Federal Minister heartily thanked China for being a true friend of Pakistan in every need.

