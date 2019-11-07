Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing calls on Governor Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Chinese delegation led by Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House on Thursday.

Economic and trade changes in region, ongoing development projects in province and investment prospects of Balochistan came under detail discussion in the meeting, said press release issued here.

On the occasion, Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said Balochistan has great geographical significant and has rich in natural resources while there have vast and profitable investment opportunities.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing appreciated Governor Balochistan's good wishes for China, saying that Pakistan and China have great friendship.

The Governor gave dinner in honor of the delegation led by Chinese Envoy at the end of meeting.