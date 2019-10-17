UrduPoint.com
Chinese Ambassador, Yao Jing Calls On Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:27 PM

Chinese Ambassador, Yao Jing calls on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza

Chinese Ambassador, Yao Jing along with his team called on Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza in her office on Thursday and held deliberations for inauguration of Sino-Pak Sister Cities Forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese Ambassador, Yao Jing along with his team called on Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza in her office on Thursday and held deliberations for inauguration of Sino-Pak Sister Cities Forum.

The forum aimed at cultivating practical cooperation and promoting development projects under the Sister Cities Project between China and Pakistan is likely to be held next month, said a press release issued here.

"Our government seeks to cultivate tangible outcomes from Sister Cities Project with China. It will enhance bilateral relations and transfer benefits of friendship with China to the grass-root level," the minister said.

She said the forum should facilitate cooperation in province-city management, service delivery mechanism, public health, model village, environmental protection, poverty alleviation, trade and investment, tourism cooperation, urbanisation and vocational/professional education.

Chinese Ambassador acknowledged the proposal prepared by the IPC Ministry for the establishment of Sino-Pak Forum for Sister Cities Project. He said project would enhance mutual understanding between local governments of the two countries and boost socioeconomic ties of both countries.

