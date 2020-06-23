The Chinese Army's Medical Team led by Chief of ICU Department, Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) General Hospital, Major General Doctor Zhou Feihu called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Chinese Army's Medical Team led by Chief of ICU Department, Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) General Hospital, Major General Doctor Zhou Feihu called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Matters relating to COVID-19's containment and Pakistan's comprehensive response were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release on Tuesday.\867