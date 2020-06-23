A ten-member People's Liberation Army (PLA) Medical Team led by Chief of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Department, PLA General Hospital Major General Doctor Zhou Feihu Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A ten-member People's Liberation Army (PLA) Medical Team led by Chief of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Department, PLA General Hospital Major General Doctor Zhou Feihu Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the interaction, matters related to COVID-19 containment and Pakistan's comprehensive response against the pandemic were discussed, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS expressed gratitude for China's support related to immediate medical supplies and other assistance especially the visit by Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan fight the pandemic.

The COAS said while the world was still making efforts to find cure against COVID-19, multinational support and global cooperation was vital to boost national efforts to manage the disease and also its economic impact.

Visiting dignitary reassured China's continued support to Pakistan at all forums.