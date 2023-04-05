Close
Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong Calls On Minister Of Planning, Development And Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong calls on Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal

Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong called on Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal here on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong called on Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal here on Wednesday.

Ahsan Iqbal congratulated Nong Rong for being appointed as the AFM and appreciated his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties, advancing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) development and promoting the cultural linkages between the two countries during his tenure as the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan.

The minister also conveyed greetings on the successful conclusion of the "Two Sessions," an annual parliamentary meeting that gathers delegates from across China to discuss and approve national priorities, wishing the new leadership complete success and expressing confidence that Pakistan- China friendship would touch new heights.

Ahsan Iqbal noted that this year marked the 10th anniversary of China's massive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and launching of CPEC, and hoped that the two countries could jointly organize a series of events to mark this milestone.

In this regard, he informed that Pakistan was planning to hold a special summit with the participation of Chinese leadership.

AFM Nong Rong fondly recalled his stay in Pakistan and vowed to continue working for strengthening bilateral relations.

