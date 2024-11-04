Chinese Book Reading Classroom Opens At University In Mongolia
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Chinese Book Reading Classroom at the Mongolian University of Life Sciences was inaugurated here on Monday.
"All of our teachers and students are delighted that the Chinese Book Reading Classroom has opened at our school. We hope this classroom will help us learn more about China," said Gonchigdorj Enkhbayar, vice director of the university, at the launch ceremony.
Xue Ming, deputy editor-in-chief of the Inner Mongolia People's Publishing House, spoke at the opening ceremony about the Inner Mongolia Publishing Group's commitment to strengthening cultural exchanges under the framework of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation with neighboring countries.
He said that the Chinese Book Reading Classroom will undoubtedly yield positive results in fostering cultural exchanges and mutual learning between the two countries. Additionally, it will provide new impetus and contribute to mutual assistance, friendly relations, and win-win cooperation.
The Chinese publishing group donated more than 800 Chinese books across over 400 categories, including traditional culture, science, agriculture, medicine, literature, and dictionaries, to the reading classroom.
Chinese Book Reading Classrooms have been gradually established in major universities in Mongolia since 2019, aimed at showcasing and introducing Chinese culture to Mongolian readers. Currently, there are six such classrooms.
The opening of the reading classroom at the Mongolian University of Life Sciences is part of a series of activities titled "Feel China," co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia, the Ministry of Culture, sports, Tourism, and Youth of Mongolia, and the Information Office of the People's Government of China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
