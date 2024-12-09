Open Menu

Chinese Business Delegation Explores Investment Opportunities In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A 15-member Chinese business delegation met with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to explore investment opportunities in the province's various sectors.

The meeting highlighted the potential for collaboration in agriculture, renewable energy, livestock, and industrial production.

The meeting was held at the CM House and was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon and Nasir Shah, as well as other officials, including Syed Qasim Naveed, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rahim Shaikh, and Khurram Shahzad, Secretary of Investment.

The Chinese delegation included representatives from nine medical companies, such as Meng Xiaowei, Agricultural Biochar Cooperation's Dr M Shahbaz, and livestock specialist Hong Pizheng. Other members represented photovoltaic companies Wu Liangliang and Zhou Guohao, large-scale livestock importers Mr Weng Gang, masterbatch businesses Liu Wenbo), as well as solar energy companies Xu Zhigang and the agriculture sector.

Pakistani interpreters M. Ali Akbar, Li Wenjie, Idrees Gigi (leading the Chinese delegation), Sheikh Tehseen, and Muhammad Imran were also part of the group.

During discussions, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasised Sindh's strategic economic position, robust infrastructure, and policies designed to promote foreign investment.

The delegation, representing industries including medical technology, biochar, livestock, photovoltaic energy, and manufacturing, expressed strong interest in forming partnerships with the Sindh government.

Mr Shah noted that there are numerous economic opportunities in Sindh, especially in the agriculture, renewable energy, and industrial sectors. He mentioned that the provincial government has established Special Economic Zones (SEZs), including the operational Kahirpur SEZ and the under-development Dhabeji Economic Zone. He also highlighted investment-friendly policies and various incentives launched by the provincial government.

The visiting Chinese delegation discussed potential investments in several areas, including collaboration in medical technology and pharmaceuticals, advancements in bio-char for sustainable agriculture, opportunities in livestock farming and export, and renewable energy projects focused on solar and wind power.

The meeting concluded with the decision to form joint working groups for targeted projects. Chief Minister Shah assured the delegation of full support from the provincial government, emphasizing the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and investment. The discussions ended with optimism about future collaborations that promise economic prosperity for both Sindh and Chinese businesses.

More Stories From Pakistan