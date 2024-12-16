Chinese businessmen to be facilitated to invest in Punjab: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that Pakistan and China have strong and brotherly relations that are decades old.

Maryam Nawaz said in her statement that China’s growing economy is worthy of imitation for us, the political vision and progress of the Chinese government are a beacon of light for all.

She said that fruitful discussions were held with the Chinese leadership and various companies, and discussions were held on investment in various sectors including IT, agriculture, artificial intelligence.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that they will provide facilities to Chinese businessmen to invest in Punjab, while the Punjab business Council will play an important role between the two countries.

She said that Chinese investors and businessmen should invest in Punjab and it will be made a center of trade and investment for the whole world.