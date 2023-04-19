UrduPoint.com

Chinese CEC Expresses Interest In Investment In Sindh: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Chinese CEC expresses interest in investment in Sindh: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Wednesday, said that a Chinese Civil Engineering Corporation delegation has expressed interest in investment in various projects in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ):Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Wednesday, said that a Chinese Civil Engineering Corporation delegation has expressed interest in investment in various projects in the province.

The three-member delegation of the Chinese Civil Engineering Corporation (CCEC) held a meeting with Syed Nasir Hussain Shah here and discussed matters of mutual interest including investment and other issues, said a statement issued here.

The delegation was comprised of Managing Director CCEC Mr. Wang, Deputy General Manager Mr. Zhang and Adviser CCEC Shoaib Ahmed.

The LG minister welcomed the Chinese delegation and thanked them for their interest in investment projects in Sindh.

He said that Sindh has encouraging environment for foreign investment and the provincial government was providing maximum facilities to investors.

He said that following the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for encouraging domestic and foreign investment, Sindh government was providing all possible facilities and encouragement to the investors.

He said that the Chinese engineering company intended to invest in various projects in Sindh and government would fully support the domestic and foreign investment projects aimed at providing relief to the people.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari China Company Nasir All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UK, Egyptian, UAE Foreign Ministers Discuss Ways t ..

UK, Egyptian, UAE Foreign Ministers Discuss Ways to Jointly Resolve Sudan Confli ..

7 seconds ago
 Mayors of 2 Finnish Towns Bid to Deploy NATO Infra ..

Mayors of 2 Finnish Towns Bid to Deploy NATO Infrastructure

8 seconds ago
 Red Cross Demands Access to Sudanese Capital Amid ..

Red Cross Demands Access to Sudanese Capital Amid Clashes

1 minute ago
 Directives issued to ensure use of mask on public ..

Directives issued to ensure use of mask on public places

1 minute ago
 German Citizen Detained for Illegal Crossing of Ru ..

German Citizen Detained for Illegal Crossing of Russian Border From Finland - FS ..

3 minutes ago
 Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: ..

Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Patel

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.