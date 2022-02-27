Chinese CG assures support to Altamash health facilities, praises services to humanity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Consul General of China in Karachi Li Bijian has appreciated the meritorious services of Altamash health and medical education facilities in the city ; especially for the low income and the poor segments of the society , and assured support in further strengthening the system.

Chairman of Altamash Group, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Altamash , his wife Dr. Shaheena Altamash and CEO Altamash General Hospital Dr. Imad Altamash welcomed the Chinese diplomat during his visit to the recently operational building/facility at Altamash General Hospital in Clifton, says AGH statement on Sunday.

On this occasion, Administrator of AGH, Dr . Muneer Ahmed, in his presentation, spoke of state-of- the- art equipment, IT infrastructure, highly proficient and skilled nursing staff, doctors, and other facilities which were fully operational at the new health facility.

The Chinese Consul General praised the efforts of Dr. Mohammad Altamash who was largely inclined to serve the masses without discrimination. In the coming years, he said, this hospital would set a paradigm for the entire health sector of Pakistan through its exceptional services.

He assured his full support to Dr.

Altamash and his team in developing collaboration with the Chinese government for strengthening Altamash healthcare system, which had been widely recognized.

Response to a question on CPEC, Chinese envoy expressed his confidence that CPEC would play a vital role in boosting bilateral ties between China and Pakistan.

As a part of the state-to-state cooperation on economic and social fronts, he said Chinese government was taking key measures to provide exceptional healthcare facilities to the people of Balochistan , especially Gwadar, where China had already started a 150-bed hospital along with all other quality services to facilitate the suffering.

Dr. Mohammad Altamash emphasized on the use of modern technology at the health facilities.

" At our hospital, we fully comply with all the international standards in terms of delivering better healthcare services and to serve the population of over 22 million people in Karachi," Dr. Altamash added.

He said that for the last four decades Altamash Dental Institute and Clinic were providing incomparable medical services to the people in Karach. Now, with its newly built facility Altamash healthcare system would better service the humanity.