Chinese CG calls on Mayor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Consul General of China in Karachi Yang Yundong Thursday called on Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab in KMC head office on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

On this occasion, China's Vice Consul Xie Shuye and M. Zheng Chao, Assistant Consul Chen Weilong were also present.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab welcomed the Consul General of China and the accompanying guests on their visit to KMC.

He said that Pakistan and China have good neighborly relations, China has helped Pakistan in every tough time, China's cooperation with Pakistan in various fields is a great example of friendship.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was trying to provide quality civic facilities to the citizens and for this purpose, development works was being done in different areas of the city.

Along with residential areas, industrial zones are also being developed, Karachi is the commercial hub of Pakistan and the center of industrial and commercial activities.

City of Karachi welcomes China's cooperation for infrastructure development and want to learn from China's experience in local government affairs and urban development. Chinese investment companies will be provided with all possible facilities in Karachi.

The Consul General of China said that Pakistan and China were proud of the deep friendship and fraternal relationship, adding the development of Karachi would open new avenues of stability and prosperity for Pakistan.