UrduPoint.com

Chinese CG Calls On Sindh Chief Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Chinese CG calls on Sindh Chief Secretary

Consul General (CG) of China, Yang Yundong called on Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput at the Sindh Secretariat here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Consul General (CG) of China, Yang Yundong called on Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput at the Sindh Secretariat here on Thursday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including promoting bilateral relations were discussed, said a statement.

Sindh Chief Secretary assured the Chinese CG of the support of the provincial government and said that the Sindh government and the people of Sindh value brotherly relations with China.

He added that there are very good investment opportunities for Chinese companies and businessmen in the energy and agriculture sectors in Sindh province.

Dr. Mohammad Sohail Rajput said that he appreciates the cooperation of the Chinese government during the floods.

During the meeting, it was agreed to work on the agriculture and technology sectors in Sindh.

At the end, Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong thanked the provincial government for its support and cooperation.

The Chief Secretary Sindh presented Sindhi cap and Ajrak to the Chinese Consul General.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology China Agriculture Government

Recent Stories

Fuel Shortages in Sudan Caused by Its Unsafe Trans ..

Fuel Shortages in Sudan Caused by Its Unsafe Transportation - Energy Minister

12 minutes ago
 Geochemists From Russia's Rosneft Prove Oil Can Mi ..

Geochemists From Russia's Rosneft Prove Oil Can Migrate Distances of More Than 1 ..

12 minutes ago
 Security forces repulsed 3 terrorist attacks in La ..

Security forces repulsed 3 terrorist attacks in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

12 minutes ago
 Improved security, monitoring arrangements availab ..

Improved security, monitoring arrangements available in all KMC's hospitals: Adm ..

12 minutes ago
 First Arab Astronaut Performs Spacewalk - MBR Spac ..

First Arab Astronaut Performs Spacewalk - MBR Space Center

12 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Kiev Implemented N ..

Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Kiev Implemented Nearly 20% of NATO Standards

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.