Chinese Communist Party Delegation Visits PTI Central Secretariat

A high-level delegation of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee and discussed the partnership between the two parties and their role to further enhance the bilateral ties between the ruling parties of Pakistan and China

The Chinese delegation led by Ou Li Ming Vice President of Party school of Yunnan Provincial Committee of CPC visited the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and held a meeting with chief organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee. According to a press release issued by the PTI Central Media Department, matters related to the role of the Communist Party of China and PTI in promoting Pak-China relations, political organization, role of party schools in evolution and strengthening of CPC and its contribution in economic development of China came under detailed discussion.

Talking to the visiting delegation of the Chinese Communist Party, PTI Chief Organizer said that PTI and the CPC enjoy a relation of great respect and regard and we value the role of the CPC in the development of China to bring millions of people out of poverty in the shorter span of time.

During the meeting, both the leaders agreed that the partnership between the two political parties could greatly help in further cementing and enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

PTI chief organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that the enemies of both the countries are conspiring to cast doubts on certain dimensions of cooperation between two friendly countries especially the game-changer mega project CPEC and could be foiled through close contacts and deeper cooperation.

He said that PTI aspires to learn from the experiences of Chinese Communist Party, as training of workers is one of our priorities.

He further said that achieving the higher standards of good governance and eradicating the menace of corruption are the core areas of our interest and the party would like to take advantage of the experience of our Chinese brothers.

Moreover, he said that water, food and regional security are also areas of our interests on which we would like to build cooperation with our Chinese counterparts to devise a long-term strategy.

The Chinese delegation consisted of Hu Wanjun, Division Director of CPC Center for International Change, Mr. Jiang Tianchen, and Secretary of CPC Center for International Changes, Wang Shen, Translator and Secretary of CPC Center for International Change.

PTI Central Vice President and Administrator Central Secretariat PTI Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Central Joint Secretary Colonel Amanullah, Central Joint Secretary Musadiq Ghuman and others were also present on the occasion.

