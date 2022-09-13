UrduPoint.com

Chinese Communist Party Sends Relief Goods For Flood-hit People: Bayazid Kasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Chinese Communist Party sends relief goods for flood-hit people: Bayazid Kasi

Chairman of the Friends of China Forum Bayazid Kasi said on Tuesday that Chinese Communist Party has sent relief goods for the flood-hit people of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman of the Friends of China Forum Bayazid Kasi said on Tuesday that Chinese Communist Party has sent relief goods for the flood-hit people of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a handing over ceremony of flood relief goods donated by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party to Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Jamali here on Tuesday.

Chairman Friends of Chines Forum , Bayazid Kasi said that the recent rains and floods have caused widespread destruction in the whole of Pakistan, including Balochistan.

Chinese Communist Party has sent relief goods for the flood victims of Balochistan, which is an expression of selfless friendship of Chinese people with the people of their neighbouring country.

He said that there has been widespread destruction due to floods and rains in Osta Muhammad district of Balochistan and surrounding areas. Keeping in view of the intensity of the disaster CCP has sent food items which would be distributed among flood victims through Acting Governor Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali.

By renewing the relationship of eternal friendship, China has practically helped us in the difficult time as Pakistan-China friendship is higher than the Himalayan Mountains, deeper than the sea and sweeter than honey.

The practical support of the Chinese Communist Party to Pakistan will continue in future as well, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Governor Flood China Competition Commission Of Pakistan Rains

Recent Stories

Chairman PHA directs officers to make city green

Chairman PHA directs officers to make city green

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Sports Minister inaugurates Sports Board Pu ..

Punjab Sports Minister inaugurates Sports Board Punjab's Swimming Academy

5 minutes ago
 Cabinet standing committee approves various propos ..

Cabinet standing committee approves various proposals

5 minutes ago
 Xi's upcoming visits of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to ..

Xi's upcoming visits of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to bolster SCO cooperation

5 minutes ago
 115 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

115 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia C ..

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia Cup 2022

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.