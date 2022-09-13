Chinese Communist Party sends relief goods for flood-hit people: Bayazid Kasi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman of the Friends of China Forum Bayazid Kasi said on Tuesday that Chinese Communist Party has sent relief goods for the flood-hit people of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman of the Friends of China Forum Bayazid Kasi said on Tuesday that Chinese Communist Party has sent relief goods for the flood-hit people of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a handing over ceremony of flood relief goods donated by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party to Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Jamali here on Tuesday.

Chairman Friends of Chines Forum , Bayazid Kasi said that the recent rains and floods have caused widespread destruction in the whole of Pakistan, including Balochistan.

Chinese Communist Party has sent relief goods for the flood victims of Balochistan, which is an expression of selfless friendship of Chinese people with the people of their neighbouring country.

He said that there has been widespread destruction due to floods and rains in Osta Muhammad district of Balochistan and surrounding areas. Keeping in view of the intensity of the disaster CCP has sent food items which would be distributed among flood victims through Acting Governor Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali.

By renewing the relationship of eternal friendship, China has practically helped us in the difficult time as Pakistan-China friendship is higher than the Himalayan Mountains, deeper than the sea and sweeter than honey.

The practical support of the Chinese Communist Party to Pakistan will continue in future as well, he maintained.