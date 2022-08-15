UrduPoint.com

Chinese Companies Celebrate Pakistan's 75th Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2022 | 05:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :To express solidarity with the people of Paksitan on 75th Independence Day celebrations, various Chinese companies operating in the port city of Gwadar, Balochistan province, distributed gifts, cakes, sweets and flowers amongst the people.

Senior officials and staff of Hengjing Private Limited, Li Ni Trade City, Gwadar Free Zone Company, Gwadar International Terminals Limited, HK Sun, Gwadar Green Ecological Company and China Overseas Pakistan Holding Company spend time with the local people.

In the event organized in connection with Independence Day on Sunday night, a spectacular display of fireworks was performed, which lit up the sky with beautiful and colorful lights.

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar, GOC 44 Division Major General Inayat Hussain and other officials were also present.

The whole beach lit up with beautiful and colorful fireworks. A large number of citizens were also present on the west coast to watch the fireworks.

