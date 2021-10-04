Chinese companies investment is safe in Pakistan: Khalid Mansoor

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Khalid Mansoor Monday said Pakistan and China would be in win-win situation after completion of CPEC projects.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Chinese companies had made million of Dollars investment in different industrial zones during the last three years and their investment was safe in Pakistan.

He said the security had been beefed up for the Chinese companies to boost their confidence and it would also enable them to complete their projects before time.