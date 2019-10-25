UrduPoint.com
Chinese Companies Locating Business In Pakistan: Abdul Razak Dawood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:57 PM

Chinese companies locating business in Pakistan: Abdul Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Investment, Industries and Textile, Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Chinese companies have started locating business centers in different parts of the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th October, 2019) Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Investment, Industries and Textile, Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Chinese companies have started locating business centers in different parts of the country.

Talking to private news channel, he said the Chinese companies started construction work in Lahore and Faisalabad to explore business in textile sectors.He said a policy for textile is being formulated and it is in the refining stage.

He said Pakistan textile sector has registered an increase of 37 percent, particularly in the garment sector.

