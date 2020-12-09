UrduPoint.com
Chinese Companies Want To Develop Slaughterhouses In Pakistan: Deputy Consul General

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :In China, reflected in high domestic prices, the overall demand for beef remains strong. Recently, efforts are being made to help Pakistan beef enter China.

"There are already many smart people in Chengdu, China who want to develop slaughterhouses in Pakistan," said Mahmood Akhtar, deputy consul general of Pakistan in Chengdu.

He said the quarantine authorities in Beijing are likely to visit Pakistan and see the slaughterhouse there. "Because Pakistan is not so advanced in slaughter technology and farming, with the help of Chinese investors in Pakistan, they can secure the disease-free animals and provide the modern techniques of slaughtering and preservation of the meat and the cold chain," China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

"We already sent a lot of business people who are interested, and they are looking forward to finding the right partners because it's a completely new development in need of local partners who are familiar with the local environment," he said.

"To export Pakistan beef to China, the most difficult issue is the Foot Mouth Disease (FMD), the breeding conditions there do not meet our requirements," said Li Hongwu，president of Pakistan Sichuan Chamber of Commerce (PSCC).

They have been making effort to bring slaughterhouses to Pakistan for a long time.

"The export of fresh products also requires the construction of supporting facilities such as cold storage. However, Pakistan's electricity supply was unstable before." According to Li Hongwu, the member companies of PSCC planned to go to Pakistan at the beginning of this year to open up the entire beef export chain from breeding to marketing, and gradually solve the existing problems, but the plan was suspended due to COVID-19.

"The breeding industry in Pakistan is still in a primitive stage without large-scale and modernization. To meet the export standards, we can provide technical guidance and equipment and open the export market. But we still need to cooperate with many local companies, since we cannot bring workers from China. There is still a long way to go," he said.

