Chinese companies want to introduce contemporary technology in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Wednesday took an initiative to introduce Chinese techniques in paper machinery and environmental protection equipment by conducting a B2B ( business to Business ) session with various Chinese companies.

A number of renowned companies from Shandong province of China participated in the meeting, which included Shandong Lutai Paper Machinery Group Company Limited, Shandong Pulute Machine Tool Company Limited, Shandong Shansen CNC Technology Company Limited, Zaozhuang Xinjinshan Intelligent Machinery Company Limited. Their areas of interests were paper machinery, environmental protection equipment, the first kind of pressure vessel, steel welding heat conduction, oil drying cylinder, high-tech enterprises, CNC machine, the intermediate relay module, splitter module, communication interface module, cable, electronic brake of AC motors, mining enterprises, etc.

Addressing the B2B session here, the PCJCCI President Shah Faisal Afridi said that PCJCCI aimed at introducing innovative ideas and contemporary technology in Pakistan for making improved and new machinery in low-cost. He was glad that PCJCCI was successful to take high-level companies on aboard in the field of paper machinery and environmental protection equipment which was the dire need of future industry in the world.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ahmed Husnain acknowledged that China had extended proactive cooperation to Pakistan for bridging communication gap between two friendly nations by continuously identifying potential sectors of trade, investment and joint venture opportunities. He said, "By conducting such B2B sessions, we can learn different contemporary ways of technological advancement which will definitely prove to be fruitful for the industry of Pakistan." While, Shandong Pulute Machine Tool Company Limited Chairman Lin Zhaoyou said, "We want to share our very own concept of 'the creation, the innovation, and sharing co-prosperity' with Pakistan, which will help it to progress more in CNC machinery." Zaozhuang Xinjinshan Intelligent Machinery Company Limited Chairman Mr Sun Zhongyan shared his views by saying that China valued the friendship with Pakistan and thanked for hospitality, Pakistan and China had cooperation and PCJCCI was a part of that cooperation. He said high-level exchanges and visits of Pakistan and China leaderships gave them a kind of direction and momentum for more cooperation.

PCJCCI General Secretary Salahuddin Hanif said that this session would open new vistas of opportunities for Pakistani investors and their China counterparts and intend them to shift their production facility to Pakistan.