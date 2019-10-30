UrduPoint.com
Chinese Companies Warned Of Strict Action For Non Compliance Of Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:53 PM

Chinese companies warned of strict action for non compliance of agreement

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Wednesday warned the Chinese companies of action if the companies fail to fulfill their responsibilities of cleaning the districts as they have been hired according to the agreement.

Presiding over a meeting at his office which held to review the cleanliness situation in the city, the Commissioner said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had issued the directives to the city administration to ensure the implementation of the contract made with the Chinese companies, according to a statement.

He said that the CM wanted the city clean and to improve the system of cleanliness.

The participants of the meeting expressed their dissatisfaction over the reply submitted by the Chinese companies.

Deputy Commissioner South Syed Salahuddin Ahmed said that even the company had failed to provide required dust bins, equipment and other machinery.

The meeting also discussed the performance of the Chinese companies in the cleanliness campaign carried out by the Sindh government for making the city clean.

Managing Director of the Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Asif Ikram, all deputy commissioners and all municipal Commissioners of the DMCs, representatives of the Chinese companies were present in the meeting.

Managing Director, SSWMB and deputy commissioners of South, East andMalir briefed the Commissioner about the non fulfillment of the agreement by the Chinese company.

