Chinese Companies Will Be Given Preferential Facilities For Investing In Punjab: CM
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived in Shanghai and began her political engagements in Shanghai.
According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, Deputy Secretary of the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China, Mr. Zhu Zhongming warmly welcomed the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Deputy Secretary Mr. Zhu Zhongming expressed his determination to further enhance economic relations between Punjab and Shanghai, while the meeting emphasised the need to further promote cooperation in trade, investment, science, technology and industry.
The meeting between the two leaders discussed increasing cooperation in the economic and technological sectors, while Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked the Chinese government for providing training and education opportunities to Pakistani students and experts.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also invited Shanghai-based companies to invest in Punjab's special economic zones (SEZs).
Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that Shanghai's emergence as a financial and trade hub at the global level was commendable, and she wanted to collaborate with Shanghai companies in sectors including automobile, IT, semiconductor and robotics.
The Chief Minister said that the IT industry in Pakistan was growing rapidly due to the capacity building of experts with the cooperation of China, and Pakistan's IT sector was rich in the potential to develop according to the vision of the great President Xi Jinping.
She said that the Punjab government was fully ready to promote the IT sector with the Shanghai authorities, Pakistan and China came closer during the rule of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, and the people of China were in my blood.
She said that the launch of game-changing projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was possible only during the rule of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.
The Punjab CM further said that after several years of political and economic instability, adding Pakistan's economy and economic indicators were on the rise, and Chinese companies will be given preferential facilities for investing in Punjab.
On this occasion, Mr. Zhu Zhongming, Deputy Secretary of the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China, said that trade, investment, infrastructure and people-to-people contacts will further strengthen bilateral relations.
