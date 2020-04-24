UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Company Approaches Pakistan For Vaccine Test For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:03 PM

Chinese company approaches Pakistan for vaccine test for Coronavirus

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza has confirmed that Chinese company ‘Sinopharm’ approached Pakistan for vaccine test but it is too early to say anything on the subject matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2020) Sinopharm, a Chinese company, approached Pakistan to conduct testing of its potential Coronavirus vaccine here on Friday.

The company offered National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad to collaborate with it regarding testing of potential Coronavirus.

“It will be mutual beneficial for both Pakistan and China,” asked Chinese company in a letter written to NIH officials.

“A successful clinical trial in Pakistan will make Pakistan one of the first few countries for launch of COVID-19 vaccine,” said the company.

Talking to the reporters, NIH Executive Director Major General Dr Aamir Ikram said that it would a good thing for Pakistan if the trials were allowed.

He said, however, no progress was made so far.

Dr. Ikam said that many hurdles were there before the trials as prior approval of the board of ethics was needed.

Later, Special Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza also confirmed that the Chinese company approached Pakistan for vaccine test. He said that it was too early to say anything on the subject matter.

“We have asked for more info which we will evaluate through relevant experts from safety, ethics, regulation & feasibility perspectives before deciding,” said Dr. Mirza.

So far, no successful vaccine test for COVID-19 was carried out anywhere in the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister World China Company Progress From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commissioner for strictly monitoring of vegetable, ..

2 minutes ago

55 new corona cases in Balochistan as tally reache ..

2 minutes ago

KMC faces hardship in paying salaries, pension to ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabd Development Authority (FDA) DG for conce ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) announces bearing educa ..

2 minutes ago

Virus-hit Hungary care home on frontline in Orban ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.