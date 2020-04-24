Chinese company approaches Pakistan for vaccine test for Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2020) Sinopharm, a Chinese company, approached Pakistan to conduct testing of its potential Coronavirus vaccine here on Friday.

The company offered National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad to collaborate with it regarding testing of potential Coronavirus.

“It will be mutual beneficial for both Pakistan and China,” asked Chinese company in a letter written to NIH officials.

“A successful clinical trial in Pakistan will make Pakistan one of the first few countries for launch of COVID-19 vaccine,” said the company.

Talking to the reporters, NIH Executive Director Major General Dr Aamir Ikram said that it would a good thing for Pakistan if the trials were allowed.

He said, however, no progress was made so far.

Dr. Ikam said that many hurdles were there before the trials as prior approval of the board of ethics was needed.

Later, Special Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza also confirmed that the Chinese company approached Pakistan for vaccine test. He said that it was too early to say anything on the subject matter.

“We have asked for more info which we will evaluate through relevant experts from safety, ethics, regulation & feasibility perspectives before deciding,” said Dr. Mirza.

So far, no successful vaccine test for COVID-19 was carried out anywhere in the world.