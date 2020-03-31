Chinese company donates 10,000 surgical masks to NTDC

(@fidahassanain)

Chinese Energy Engineer Group “Jiangsu Power Design Institute Company Limited” donated 10,000 Medical Face Mask for NTDC Employees to keep them safe from novel Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) Chinese Energy Engineer Group “Jiangsu Power Design Institute Company Limited” donated 10,000 Medical Face Mask for NTDC Employees to keep them safe / protected from novel Corona Virus while performing their duties here on Tuesday.

A three-member Chinese delegation led by Mr Xia Zhihao visited NTDC House and handed over the said masks to Deputy Managing Director NTDC Mr. Wajahat Saeed Rana.

The representative of Chinese Energy Engineer Group said that they are confident that this donation will further strengthen NTDC`s efforts against COVID-19. He appreciated and said that the efforts of government of Pakistan to deal with the pandemic are very strong and impressive. Deputy Managing Director NTDC Mr.

Wajahat Saeed Rana expressed his sincere thanks to the donor and said that with the help of its time tested friend Pakistan would eventually win the battle against the prevailing pandemic.

He said that major chunk of these face masks will be provided to Asset Management (Operations & Maintenance) and Project Delivery (Construction) departments. He further said that in compliance of directives of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), NTDC Management has already issued an advisory and precautionary measures to combat with corona virus.

Social distancing of employees, provision of face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers have been assured at all offices. Moreover, all NTDC offices, grid stations and sites have also been disinfected through chemical spray in various parts of the country.