UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Company Donates 10,000 Surgical Masks To NTDC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 04:15 PM

Chinese company donates 10,000 surgical masks to NTDC

Chinese Energy Engineer Group “Jiangsu Power Design Institute Company Limited” donated 10,000 Medical Face Mask for NTDC Employees to keep them safe from novel Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) Chinese Energy Engineer Group “Jiangsu Power Design Institute Company Limited” donated 10,000 Medical Face Mask for NTDC Employees to keep them safe / protected from novel Corona Virus while performing their duties here on Tuesday.

A three-member Chinese delegation led by Mr Xia Zhihao visited NTDC House and handed over the said masks to Deputy Managing Director NTDC Mr. Wajahat Saeed Rana.

The representative of Chinese Energy Engineer Group said that they are confident that this donation will further strengthen NTDC`s efforts against COVID-19. He appreciated and said that the efforts of government of Pakistan to deal with the pandemic are very strong and impressive. Deputy Managing Director NTDC Mr.

Wajahat Saeed Rana expressed his sincere thanks to the donor and said that with the help of its time tested friend Pakistan would eventually win the battle against the prevailing pandemic.

He said that major chunk of these face masks will be provided to Asset Management (Operations & Maintenance) and Project Delivery (Construction) departments. He further said that in compliance of directives of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), NTDC Management has already issued an advisory and precautionary measures to combat with corona virus.

Social distancing of employees, provision of face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers have been assured at all offices. Moreover, all NTDC offices, grid stations and sites have also been disinfected through chemical spray in various parts of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Company All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah implements integrated working plan to secu ..

32 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 160 billion ..

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus outbreak: RCB sprays sodium hypochlori ..

4 minutes ago

New Zealand Extends Emergency State Over COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

France Working With Russia to Repatriate Citizens ..

4 minutes ago

Taxila Museum preserves 1400 Gandhara era artifact ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.