Chinese company donates 12000 surgical masks to PEDO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :China Gezhouba Group Company's Pakistan Country Head Shi YU donate 12000 surgical disposable masks to Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development board (PEDO) as a part of Chinese Companies courtesy to join hands with their Pakistani counterparts and friends to counter the COVID-19.

In a simple and graceful handing over ceremony held at CGGC Pakistan office, CGGC Country Head Pakistan Shi YU handover these to Narinder Electrical Director PEDO, which was largely appreciated and accept with thanks to China.