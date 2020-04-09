UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Company Donates 12000 Surgical Masks To PEDO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:32 PM

Chinese company donates 12000 surgical masks to PEDO

China Gezhouba Group Company's Pakistan Country Head Shi YU donate 12000 surgical disposable masks to Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Board (PEDO) as a part of Chinese Companies courtesy to join hands with their Pakistani counterparts and friends to counter the COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :China Gezhouba Group Company's Pakistan Country Head Shi YU donate 12000 surgical disposable masks to Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development board (PEDO) as a part of Chinese Companies courtesy to join hands with their Pakistani counterparts and friends to counter the COVID-19.

In a simple and graceful handing over ceremony held at CGGC Pakistan office, CGGC Country Head Pakistan Shi YU handover these to Narinder Electrical Director PEDO, which was largely appreciated and accept with thanks to China.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Company

Recent Stories

OPEC Chief Calls for Urgent Measures to Stabilize ..

4 minutes ago

New single-day record for NY virus deaths but hosp ..

4 minutes ago

President Mohammad Ali Jinnah University approves ..

4 minutes ago

UK registers 881 coronavirus deaths in daily updat ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 positive cases tally swells to 33 in AJK ..

9 minutes ago

16 new cases take COVID-19 patients tally to 363 i ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.