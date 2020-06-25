Chinese company donates 5 Industrial UAVs to NDMA of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :A leading Chinese sci-tech enterprise has donated five industrial UAVs to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to assist Pakistan in the fight against the pandemic and locust attack.

Zhou Yong, Chairman of board of Sunwin Intelligent Co., Ltd. donated UAVs to NDMA at a ceremony. Muhammad Irfan, Trade and Investment Consular of Consulate General of Pakistan in Guangzhou attended the donation ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, Muhammad Irfan said that Pakistan and China are as close as brothers. No matter what challenges affront, the two sides have been always offering selfless help and support to each other at the earliest opportunity. He expressed that the friendship between the two countries will be even stronger, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

The donation of Sunwin, which occurred when Pakistan is fighting fiercely against both COVID-19 and the locust attack, is just a proof of the "iron-clan" friendship between Pakistan and China.

Zhou Yong, Chairman of the Board of Sunwin, said that China and Pakistan are All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and the China-Pakistan friendship has always been unbreakable and rock-solid.

Zhou recalled that right after the breakout of the COVID-19, Pakistan mobilized the whole nation to support China.

"You throw a peach to me, and I give you a white jade for friendship. Now, as Pakistan is facing a challenge, Sunwin, a Chinese sci-tech enterprise, should embrace our responsibility.

We would like to bring our good products in agricultural crops protection to Pakistan and share our experiences in the pandemic control and prevention with the local government and people," he added.

Sunwin said that the five Industrial UAVs, with a total value of 200,000 RMB (about $28,291), will depart from China's Guangzhou and be sent to Pakistan soon. They will assist Pakistan's fight against the pandemic and locust attack.

Saiying, a type of drone made by Sunwin, has been used to kill locusts in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan and other places since February 2020, according to Zhou.

Saiying drone has become a special instrument with super power to destroy locusts for its high efficiency of spraying and disinfecting, strong adaptation and remarkable effect.

With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading in Pakistan, unmanned aerial vehicles could also play an important role in disinfecting, monitoring and temperature measurement.

After knowing that Pakistan is still in need of drones, Sunwin contacted both of Chinese and Pakistani embassies and made production and donation plans.

Sunwin was established in 1997 and listed in Shenzhen Stock Exchange in January 2010. Sunwin is a leading enterprise in the field of smart city and also a leader in artificial intelligence in China.

Sunwin's main business covers four sectors, namely, smart city, big data, artificial intelligence, and culture and education.